Earth Hour 2020 shines a light on biodiversity loss and climate change

Annual lights-out event takes place on Saturday, March 28 at 8:30 p.m. local time

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, March 28th at 8:30 p.m. local time, Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, will once again unite millions around the world to show their commitment to the planet. This year is a critical one for the environment. Global commitments will be made for climate and nature and these decisions will affect the health of our planet and our future. In the midst of the global COVID-19 health crisis, Earth Hour 2020 marks a moment of solidarity for the planet and continues to raise awareness and inspire action for nature.

In light of growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, we encourage supporters to share their voice for nature online and observe Earth Hour from their own homes to ensure social distancing. The health and safety of the public is our top priority.

How to participate

Turn off all non-essential lights at 8:30 p.m.

Encourage your friends and family to participate at home or virtually

Share your voice online and tag @WWF-Canada in your social media posts

Learn more about Earth Hour 2020 and discover opportunities that go beyond the one-hour commitment

About Earth Hour:

Earth Hour aims to mobilize individuals, businesses and governments to help to build a healthy, sustainable future – and planet – for all.

Starting as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment.

In the past decade, Earth Hour has inspired millions to support and participate in critical climate and environmental initiatives, helping drive climate policy, awareness and action.

Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada says:

“Earth Hour is an opportunity to unplug and draw attention to the climate and biodiversity crises in Canada and around the world. It has been a critical year for nature. It is the planet’s life support system but also a key ally against climate change, which is why it is so important that we make commitments that conserve and strengthen nature. By participating in Earth Hour 2020, you’ll be showing your support for nature and our planet”.

President and CEO, Megan Leslie, is available for interviews.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

Alexandra del Castello, Associate Specialist, Communications WWF-Canada 416 407 9232 adelcastello@wwfcanada.org



