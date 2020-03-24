RTI Surgical Investor Class Action Alert: Shareholders Who Have Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 22, 2020. Investors who purchased RTI shares between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020 should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation .



On March 16, 2020, RTI announced that it would not timely file its 10-K for the 2019 fiscal year. The company stated that it was “conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to the Company’s revenue recognition practices.” Shares fell almost 15%.

If you purchased or acquired shares of RTI common stock and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , our at https://shareholder.law/rti . RTI investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Norwegian common stock between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020 may, no later than May 22, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the Class.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

