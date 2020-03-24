Zambia still awaiting entry of fourth mobile market operator
Zambia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses
/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Zambia outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Zambia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Zambia has focussed on developing ICTs to spur growth in the digital economy. As part of the Smart Zambia initiative, investment has been made in data centres, a computer assembly plant, ICT training centres and a Smart Education program. These efforts have been combined with the extension of broadband access and improved connectivity to international submarine cables. In turn, this has resulted in a considerable reduction in fixed-line and mobile access pricing for end-users.
The government’s Universal Access Fund has made measurable progress in delivering telecom services to underserved areas, particularly in its funding the GRZ Communication Tower project which will see 1,010 towers installed by the end of 2020.
Separately, mobile network operators continue to invest in 3G and LTE-based services, while the government also contracted Huawei to upgrade the state-owned mobile infrastructure for 5G services.
Fixed-line broadband services remain underdeveloped, though MTN Zambia has initiated an FttP program, initially in Lusaka.
Key developments
- Vodacom Group has its local operating license revoked;
- Biometric SIM card registration scheme approaches deadline;
- Zamtel’s rural tower project nears completion;
- Huawei contracted to upgrade state-owned mobile tower network for 5G;
- MTN Zambia announces FttP rollout plans via its ‘Connected Home’ initiative, launches micro lending service Kongola;
- Government adopts new converged licensing regime;
- National Data Centre opens as part of the government’s Smart Zambia project;
- Report update includes the regulator’s market updates to December 2019, operator data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report
Zambia Telecommunications (Zamtel, LAP Green); MTN Zambia; Bharti Airtel; Cell Z (Zamtel); ZamNet; Coppernet Solutions; UUNet Zambia; Microlink Technologies; AfriConnect; Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO); Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC); Comium.
Table of Contents
- Key Statistics
-
Regional Market Comparison
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband
- Fixed and mobile broadband
- Country overview
-
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
-
Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecommunications Act 1994
- ICT Policy 2007
- ICT Act 2009
- Regulatory Framework 2017
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- International gateways
- Licensing
- New unified licensing regime 2009
- Universal Access Fund
- Infrastructure sharing
- Privatisation
- Quality of Service (QoS)
- Converged licensing
- Mobile network developments
- SIM card registration
- Spectrum auction
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
-
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile data
- SMS
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Major mobile operators
- Airtel Zambia (formerly Zain/Celtel, Zamcell)
- MTN Zambia (formerly Telecel)
- Zamtel Mobile (formerly Cell Z)
- Vodafone Zambia
- UZI Zambia
- Mobile content and applications
- M-commerce
- M-payment and m-banking
-
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public internet access locations
- Community telecentres
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Leased lines
- Other fixed broadband services
- Introduction and statistical overview
-
Fixed network operators
- Zamtel
- CDMA2000 wireless local loop (WLL)
- Domestic satellite network
- Zamtel
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- ZESCO
- Liquid Telecom Zambia
- National backbone networks
- Data centres
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cables
- Satellite
-
Digital economy
- E-health
- E-learning
- E-government
- E-banking
- ICTs and the digital divide
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Zambia – 2020 (e)
- Table 2 – Voice interconnection rates for operators – 2013 – 2019
- Table 3 – SMS interconnection rates for operators – 2013 – 2019
- Table 4 – Change in annualised mobile ARPU – 2011 – 2019
- Table 5 – Growth in the number of registered SIM cards – 2012 – 2019
- Table 6 – Growth n the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Table 7 – Development of mobile market revenue and capex – 2011 – 2019
- Table 8 – Development of SMS and MMS traffic – 2011 – 2019
- Table 9 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2013 – 2025
- Table 10 – Change in the number of mobile towers by platform – 2016 – 2019
- Table 11 – Development of mobile geographic coverage by operator – 2011 – 2019
- Table 12 – Growth in the number of Airtel Zambia’s mobile subscribers – 2014 – 2019
- Table 13 – Development of MTN Zambia’s financial data– 2012 – 2019
- Table 14 – Change in MTN Zambia’s mobile service revenue – 2018 – 2019
- Table 15 – Growth in the number of MTN Zambia’s mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2019
- Table 16 – Decline in MTN Zambia’s mobile ARPU – 2013 – 2019
- Table 17 – Growth in the number of Zamtel’s mobile subscribers – 2014 – 2019
- Table 18 – Growth in the number of MTN Zambia’s m-money subscribers – 2018 – 2019
- Table 19 – Growth in the number of fixed-line internet subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Table 20 – Change in the number of DSL subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 21 – Growth in the number of FttB subscribers – 2011 - 2020
- Table 22 – Decline in Zamtel’s fixed-line revenue – 2014 – 2019
- Table 23 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025
- Table 24 – Change in annualised fixed-line ARPU – 2011 – 2019
- Table 25 – Development of fixed-line voice traffic – 2011 – 2019
- Table 26 – Growth in international internet bandwidth – 2010 – 2018
- Table 27 – Change in urban and rural household mobile penetration – 2015; 2018
- Table 28 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1995 – 2009
- Table 29 – Historic - Registered mobile SIM cards – 2012 – 2015
- Table 30 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1995 – 2009
- Table 31 – Historic - Zamtel mobile revenue – 2012 – 2013
- Table 32 – Historic - Internet users – 2000 – 2015
- Table 33 – Historic - Internet connections by data rate – 2011 – 2015
- Table 34 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2003 – 2008
- Table 35 – Growth in the number of fixed-line internet subscribers and penetration – 2006 – 2010
- Table 36 – Historic - International bandwidth – 2000 – 2010
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Overall Africa view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita
- Chart 2 – East Africa - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita
- Chart 3 – Africa – Middle-tier Telecoms Maturity Index (Market Challengers)
- Chart 4 – East Africa –Telecoms Maturity Index by country
- Chart 5 – East Africa mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 6 – East Africa fixed and mobile penetration rates
- Chart 7 – Change in annualised mobile ARPU – 2011 – 2019
- Chart 8 – Growth in the number of registered SIM cards – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 9 – Growth in the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Chart 10 – Development of mobile market revenue and capex – 2011 – 2019
- Chart 11 – Development of SMS and MMS traffic – 2011 – 2019
- Chart 12 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2013 – 2025
- Chart 13 – Change in the number of mobile towers by platform – 2016 – 2019
- Chart 14 – Growth in the number of Airtel Zambia’s mobile subscribers – 2014 – 2019
- Chart 15 – Development of MTN Zambia’s financial data – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 16 – Growth in the number of MTN Zambia’s mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 17 – Decline in MTN Zambia’s mobile ARPU – 2013 – 2019
- Chart 18 – Growth in the number of Zamtel’s mobile subscribers – 2014 – 2019
- Chart 19 – Growth in the number of fixed-line internet subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Chart 20 – Change in the number of DSL subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 21 – Growth in the number of FttB subscribers – 2011 - 2020
- Chart 22 – Decline in Zamtel’s fixed-line revenue – 2014 – 2019
- Chart 23 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025
- Chart 24 – Growth in international internet bandwidth – 2010 – 2018
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment
- Exhibit 2 – East Africa - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country
- Exhibit 3 – Map of Zambia
- Exhibit 4 – Vodacom – in and out and back in Zambia
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Zambia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.