Zambia still awaiting entry of fourth mobile market operator

Zambia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Zambia has focussed on developing ICTs to spur growth in the digital economy. As part of the Smart Zambia initiative, investment has been made in data centres, a computer assembly plant, ICT training centres and a Smart Education program. These efforts have been combined with the extension of broadband access and improved connectivity to international submarine cables. In turn, this has resulted in a considerable reduction in fixed-line and mobile access pricing for end-users.

The government’s Universal Access Fund has made measurable progress in delivering telecom services to underserved areas, particularly in its funding the GRZ Communication Tower project which will see 1,010 towers installed by the end of 2020.

Separately, mobile network operators continue to invest in 3G and LTE-based services, while the government also contracted Huawei to upgrade the state-owned mobile infrastructure for 5G services.

Fixed-line broadband services remain underdeveloped, though MTN Zambia has initiated an FttP program, initially in Lusaka.

Key developments

Vodacom Group has its local operating license revoked;

Biometric SIM card registration scheme approaches deadline;

Zamtel’s rural tower project nears completion;

Huawei contracted to upgrade state-owned mobile tower network for 5G;

MTN Zambia announces FttP rollout plans via its ‘Connected Home’ initiative, launches micro lending service Kongola;

Government adopts new converged licensing regime;

National Data Centre opens as part of the government’s Smart Zambia project;

Report update includes the regulator’s market updates to December 2019, operator data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

Zambia Telecommunications (Zamtel, LAP Green); MTN Zambia; Bharti Airtel; Cell Z (Zamtel); ZamNet; Coppernet Solutions; UUNet Zambia; Microlink Technologies; AfriConnect; Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO); Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC); Comium.

Table of Contents

Key Statistics

Regional Market Comparison TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband Fixed and mobile broadband

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Telecommunications Act 1994 ICT Policy 2007 ICT Act 2009 Regulatory Framework 2017 Telecom sector liberalisation International gateways Licensing New unified licensing regime 2009 Universal Access Fund Infrastructure sharing Privatisation Quality of Service (QoS) Converged licensing Mobile network developments SIM card registration Spectrum auction Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data SMS Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators Airtel Zambia (formerly Zain/Celtel, Zamcell) MTN Zambia (formerly Telecel) Zamtel Mobile (formerly Cell Z) Vodafone Zambia UZI Zambia Mobile content and applications M-commerce M-payment and m-banking

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Public internet access locations Community telecentres Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Leased lines Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators Zamtel CDMA2000 wireless local loop (WLL) Domestic satellite network

Telecommunications infrastructure ZESCO Liquid Telecom Zambia National backbone networks Data centres International infrastructure Submarine cables Satellite

Digital economy E-health E-learning E-government E-banking

ICTs and the digital divide

Appendix – Historic data

