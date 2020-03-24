Exxe Group Active with Core Businesses Growing Despite Global Health Crisis

Important Deals Closing, Key Segments Growing, New Initiatives Ahead

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group Inc. (AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, digital platforms, financial services and agribusiness, announced today that despite the present global, coronavirus pandemic, the Company remains very active, with growth ahead of expectations in key segments and new, promising initiatives on the near term horizon.



Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, PhD, CEO and President of Exxe Group commented on the status of some of the Company’s units. “Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and partners during this current, and unprecedented global health crisis. We are pleased to report that we are faring well during this period. One of the primary reasons that our company is positioned to weather this storm is the fact that we are one of the most diversified firms in the microcap sector both on an industry and geographic basis.

Closed Transaction

We recently closed the acquisition of a successful startup venture fund and have rebranded it as the AXXA Venture Fund. We invite you to visit the website: www.axxavc.com. Through this unit, we are focused on some of the most important industries in which we have a strong reach and deep access. They include: Personalized Medicine, Industrial Technology, Digital Platforms, Real Estate Technology and others.

Investors should expect increased deal flow and activity in these and other categories within the Fund. Management has elected to essentially “double down” on the early stage company space given the high ROI and upside, due to our expertise and contacts. A key example of how one of our early stage investments leverages its technology for the current environment is the revolutionary heating system based on infrared technology held by Mylestone Capital GmbH, currently one of Exxe Group subsidiaries. Acquired last quarter, the Company is already negotiating a multi-million dollar order after being approached by a European Union military segment. We expect this will close in the coming weeks. This highly referenceable transaction can be leveraged and replicated by other current and future AXXA Venture Fund-related companies. Thus, we plan to be very active and greatly support this unit.

Core Business Growing

In particular, our agribusiness has become one of the most critical business lines in our entire company due to regional and local demand for our integrated production, logistics and distribution services, given the current pandemic. Other industry units are also performing ahead of expectations. For example, Mein Motors (our e-commerce-based car parts company) is on track to generate 30% revenue growth this period driven by general automotive repair demand which is replacing auto purchasing. Our digital platforms segment is also set to thrive in the current distributed corporate environment and we plan to expand our reach here, going forward, as business and broad applications are conducted remotely by companies of all sizes. Almost across the board, the Exxe Group business lines have forged ahead as activity has generally not been slowed or halted as is the case with other industries and other companies.

New Initiatives

In addition to the VC Fund business line, our group heads are also working hard on new strategic initiatives and ventures in the real estate tech, fintech, digital platforms segments and even the health care arena, which has overnight become arguably the most critical business segment worldwide. Much like we are accomplishing with Mylestone, Mein Motors, and AXXA Venture Fund, we believe that in the coming months, Exxe Group is poised to generate new, mission-critical offerings and attention that leverage our abilities to seek out the right technology, the right company, and the right vehicle for growth.

Dr. Nazmiev, PhD concluded, “We thank our shareholders for their support during this period and hope that everyone is safe and healthy and the Company forges ahead. We will apprise you of the status of the aforementioned initiatives and new platform introductions as we get closer to execution.”

About Exxe Group, Inc.

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.



