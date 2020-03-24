Sweet Potato Flour Market Poised for a Steady Growth Outlook Through 2029; Expansion of Foodservice Industry Assists Growth, Says a New PMR Report

Growing demand for nutritious supplements is driving the demand for nutrient-rich products in different forms. Health-conscious consumers tend to demand energy boosters in form of supplements. The growth of the sweet potato flour market is also encouraged by the surge in number of foodservice outlets.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sweet potato flour market is set to witness steady growth through 2019-2029. Manufacturers are mixing sweet potato flour in different types of food products such as bakery and health drinks, boosting the scope of application in the market. Ever-growing food service industry also has a major impact on the sweet potato flour market. Adoption of sweet potato flour gets impetus from its application as wheat flour substitute, attracting the masses that prefer gluten-free food.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Key Takeaways

Food and beverages industry will generate major revenue in the market owing to the surge in the application of sweet potato flour in different products.

Snacks, savory & bars segment will exhibit fast growth in the market during the forecast period.

The business-to-business distribution channel will hold the major chunk of market through 2019-2029.

Europe along with South Asia will witness rapid increase in demand on the back of huge consumer base; East Asia to generate lucrative opportunities in the market.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Key Growth Drivers

High nutritional content makes sweet potato flour ideal as nutritional supplement, boosting the growth in the market.

Variety of application including thickening agent and flavoring agent is widening the growth prospects for sweet potato flour market.

Continued trend of health-consciousness has positively influence on the sweet potato flour market capacity.

Application as wheat flour substitute in bakery products is fueling the market growth.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Key Restraints

Presence of informal market for sweet potato flour restraints the growth of the market.

Inadequate harvest management skills before and after the harvest period of sweet potato is a major challenge before the manufacturers in the market.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Competition Landscape

The market players are exploring the developing economies where the demand for sweet potato flour is on rise. Different market players such as Milne MicroDried are boosting their market presence by introducing organic products. Manufacturers are in the quest to- grab maximum opportunity which arises from application of sweet potato flour as a substitute for wheat flour.

More about the Report

Persistence Market Research, in the new study, provides an impartial view of the global sweet potato flour market, analyzing the historical details for 2014-2018 and presenting estimations for 2019-2029. The study further offers detailed analysis o different segments including distribution channel (business-to-business and business-to-consumer), nature (conventional, organic), and end use (nutraceuticals, food and beverage industry, retail/household and food service industry), across seven prominent regions in the market.

