Coronavirus - Uganda: The Ethiopian airlines cargo flight carrying the Jack Ma consignment lands at Entebbe airport

The Ethiopian airlines cargo flight carrying the Jack Ma consignment just landed at Entebbe airport. As part of the Jack Ma and AlibabaGroup support to the fight against COVIDー19, Uganda received: 100,000 masks, 20,089 test kits, 741 PPEs and 1,111 face shields



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.