Coronavirus – Nigeria: Two New Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

As at 1pm, 24th March, 2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 case in Lagos, 1 case in Ogun, one case is a returning traveller. The 2nd case is contact of a previously confirmed case.

42 confirmed cases, 39 active cases, 2 discharged, 1 death.



