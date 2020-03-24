Recycled Glass Market to Garner $5.54 Billion by 2025 at 5.7% CAGR, Says AMR

Growing awareness regarding sustainable development among consumers along with supportive government regulations have boosted the growth of the global recycled glass market. The flat glass segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America dominated in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global recycled glass market accounted for $3.53 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to garner $5.54 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top leading strategies, competitive scenarios, and major market players.

Growing awareness regarding sustainable development among consumers along with supportive government regulations have boosted the growth of the global recycled glass market. However, complex recycling processes and the steep cost of recycling glass hamper the market. On the contrary, developments in promoting the use of recycled glass are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5274

The global recycled glass market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into cullet, crushed glass, and glass powder. The cullet segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bottle & container, flat glass, fiberglass, highway beads, and others. The flat glass segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, the bottle & containers segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5274

The global recycled glass market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe would show the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is due to supportive government regulations that are involved in the promotion of recycled glasses at institutional, public, and professional levels. However, the market across North America dominated in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market, owing to the presence of major players in the region.

The global recycled glass market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Strategic Materials, Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Momentum Recycling, Coloured Aggregates Inc., Glass Recycled Surfaces, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Harsco Corporation, Gallo Glass Company, Ngwenya glass, and G.R.L, Glasrecyclin.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/recycled-glass-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.