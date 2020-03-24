alphaDIRECT Advisors Publishes the Second Part of the Management Series with Dr. DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte, Discussing Ballard Power Systems and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions for Transportation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today the publishing of the second part of the Management Series covering the Deloitte China and Ballard Power Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ/TSX: BLDP) joint white paper titled “Fueling the Future of Mobility: Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions for Transportation”. The review is conducted by Shawn Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Avdisors and Dr. Kenneth DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte.

“In this second part of the Management Series with Dr. DeWoskin, we continue our discussion of the Deloitte China-Ballard joint white paper, published in January of 2020. The white paper focuses on TCO analysis of fuel cell mobility applications compared to battery electric solutions and in the second part we continue our review of the implications for Ballard and the overall fuel cell sector,“ said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

https://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/managementseries/bldp-hydrogen-fuel-cell-solutions-for-transportation-part-2/

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights. Read alphaDIRECT’s Disclosure: https://alphadirectadvisors.com/disclosures/

https://alphadirectadvisors.com

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard , please visit www.ballard.com.

Shawn Severson alphaDIRECT Advisors +1 415-233-7094 shawn@alphadirectadvisors.com



