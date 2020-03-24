MTBC’s CareCloud Launches New Telehealth Solution to Help Physicians and Patients Stay Connected During Coronavirus Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the launch of CareCloud Live , a new telehealth solution that gives providers using CareCloud Central the ability to seamlessly offer secure virtual visits to a growing number of patients seeking remote care with minimal disruption.



“With regulatory and reimbursement restrictions on telehealth loosening to make it easier for providers to conduct and receive reimbursement for virtual visits during the coronavirus pandemic, many practices are exploring how they can leverage telehealth to address this urgent need,” said Shruti Patel, MTBC President, Telehealth Division. “CareCloud Live empowers healthcare providers to deliver patient care remotely from the safety of their office or home, which is particularly important now as our communities are embracing ‘social distancing’.”

CareCloud Live is the latest software solution to be offered by CareCloud, a leader in electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), and patient experience management (PXM) technology. Through CareCloud Live, practices will be able to schedule and conduct secure, HIPAA-compliant consultations virtually using real-time video technology. The service has been designed to optimize patient use and can be accessed through desktop or mobile devices using iOS and Android operating systems.

“Our clients are looking for reliable, secure platforms they can put in place easily and quickly in order to continue seeing their patients outside of their physical practice,” said Juan Molina, Divisional President of CareCloud. “Through CareCloud Live, we are able to offer them a turnkey solution to enhance their telehealth capabilities as part of the range of adjustments they are making to their operating model during this challenging time.”

CareCloud is hosting a webinar on March 26th at 11:30 am EDT for those practices interested in learning more about CareCloud Live and how to use the platform to conduct virtual visits. To register for the webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/4389141972189332747

To learn more about CareCloud Live or to sign up, visit: www2.carecloud.com/telehealth-provider .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

