Local home restoration company, Hoffman Weber Construction responds to COVID-19 with ‘nothing’ new for their clients.

NEW BRIGHTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout its history Hoffman Weber Construction has served their clients' exterior home restoration needs by focusing on windows, siding and roofs. Hoffman Weber Construction allows its clients the ability to use innovative technology to complete their project needs. Virtual home consultations and 3D modeling have been standard protocol for years.

Using advanced technology, customers can text the word 'House' to the number 38470 to start the process. Once a customer sends a text they will be asked to enter a few key pieces of information along with a prompt to take 8 exterior photos of their home. From this moment forward the homeowner can begin to visualize their dream exterior. They can choose from all the most popular products to design any part of their home exterior. Hoffman Weber Construction states that with the accuracy of the measurements taken they are able to provide an estimate to the homeowner in an expedited and most importantly a safe, and socially distant fashion with little or no miscommunication whatsoever.

Headquartered out of their brand new state of the art showroom in New Brighton. Hoffman Weber Construction employs over 50 people from their Minnesota, Colorado and Wisconsin locations. They are a GAF Master Elite Partner, a James Hardie Preferred Remodeler, a 7-time Angie's List Super Service Award Winner, a HomeAdvisor Elite Service Award Winner, along with many other certifications. Hoffman Weber Construction is very involved in community fundraisers and local sponsorships. Recently, they have been honored as Reach for Resources's 2019 Sponsor of the Year, and proud supporter of disabled veterans through “Haven for Heroes.”

Just in case you don't recognize the ‘Hoffman Weber’ name, you may recall seeing one of their luxury dog houses at the home show or Minnesota State Fair in recent years.



