Demand for Polycarbonate Sheets Concentrated in Cladding and Roofing Applications; Market Players Eye Profits in APAC, Says FMI Report

Innovation in plastic technologies is a key contributor towards growth of the polycarbonate sheets market. Increasing adoption of the material in building and construction projects further supports market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polycarbonate sheets market had a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2018, as disclosed by a new report of Future Market Insights (FMI). Leading market players are banking on a higher adoption rate as a preferred thermoplastic material, driven by performance characteristics such as dimensional stability, thermal resistance, optical clarity, and high impact resistance.

“Leading polycarbonate sheet manufacturers are investing in bolstering their supply chain across Asia Pacific to leverage rising demand,” states the FMI report.

Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11125

Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Key Findings

The automotive components sector will display high growth; driven by the demand for eco-friendly materials and low weight components.

Cladding and roofing applications will exhibit high demand through 2029.

Adoption in the security screening sector will generate lucrative opportunities, driven by an upsurge in connectivity advancements.

Market gains will be concentrated in Asia Pacific.

Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Key Driving Factors

Demand for polycarbonate sheets as an alternative to glass and acrylics is a key growth driver.

Superior physical properties associated with polycarbonate sheets are fueling market growth.

Lower carbon emission rates are a major influencer supporting production and adoption.

Lower prices, smoother finish, and minimal maintenance costs in end-use applications are major drivers for global demand.

Polycarbonate Sheets Market – Key Restraints

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will be a key restraint to market growth during the projection period.

Explore the complete polycarbonate sheets market report with 11 illustrative figures, 60 data tables, and the table of contents. Also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11125

Competition Landscape of Polycarbonate Sheets Market

Some of the key players in the global polycarbonate sheets landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, Palram Industries, SABIC, Excelite, Trinseo, 3A Composites, Spartech, Arla Plast, Covestro, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Gallina India, and Evonik Industries. Leading manufacturers remain focused innovations for manufacturing processes. Manufacturers are investing R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, to fix up a strong foundation in the global polycarbonate sheets market.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on the polycarbonate sheets market. The market analysis is based on type (solid, multiwall, and corrugated), end use (building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics) across five regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Chemical & Materials Landscape

BRIC Automotive Plastics Market - Obtain valuable insights on the BRIC automotive plastics market with in-depth segmental analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by them for a predefined projection period.

Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market - FMI’s report on the global dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market offers an in-depth commentary on the market poised for prolific growth during 2014-2020. The study covers comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with instrumental market strategies.

Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizer Market - Get a deep-dive analysis on the global controlled and slow release fertilizer market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polycarbonate-sheets-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/polycarbonate-sheets-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.