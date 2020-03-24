Phosphorus Wins AFWERX SBIR Phase 1 20.1 Award From The United States Air Force for IoT Vulnerability Remediation

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus , a provider of automated vulnerability management solutions for embedded IoT devices, has been awarded a United States Air Force AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 20.1 Phase 1 contract. The award will enable the Air Force IT team to evaluate the Phosphorus solution for automated IoT device discovery, enrollment, vulnerability patching and password management to enhance its IT security posture.



The Phosphorus solution is purpose-built to secure embedded IoT devices. It is the only solution on the market with automated IoT device patching and password management versus just visibility and detection. Phosphorus also offers agentless device discovery and enrollment and tracks devices throughout their lifecycle to maintain enterprise security compliance and best practices.

Phosphorus’ agentless technology and low-friction deployment allow security professionals to protect their IoT footprint without disrupting operations. Phosphorous has also built integration with all the leading enterprise Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Vulnerability Management vendors to provide comprehensive visibility and remediation across the enterprise.

The Air Force SBIR 20.1 is a joint program with the Navy and Army, providing competitive awards to enable innovative small businesses to demonstrate their technology potential within the Department of Defense. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX , an Air Force innovation community, have partnered to streamline the SBIR to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

“It’s very exciting for our team to have won this SBIR Phase 1 award and we are looking forward to showing the capabilities of our IoT security platform,” said Chris Rouland, Phosphorus CEO. “The growing number of IoT devices present a huge vulnerability to businesses and institutions of every size. Hackers exploit weaknesses in IoT security as a means for all kinds of malicious behavior. We’ve made it our mission to enable security teams to find and fix those weak points to protect their systems, their data and their brand reputations.”

About AFWERX

AFWERX is a community of Air Force innovators who strive to connect Airmen to solutions across the force: whether that be funding, collaborating with industry, or simply receiving guidance on a project. The organization was established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and is comprised of active duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, Air Force Civilian Service, and contractor personnel. The group serves as a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. AFWERX’ goal is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation across the Air Force. For more information, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/ .

About Phosphorus

Today, most enterprises have far more embedded computing devices than people and that presents a massive - and largely unprotected – cyber attack surface. With a seven year half-life for vulnerability patching, and infrequent credential rotation, IoT is the softest target on the enterprise network today. Phosphorus is securing the IoT by fully automating the remediation of the two biggest vulnerabilities—out-of-date firmware and default credentials. The US-based team has a proven track record of cybersecurity software innovation and over 100 yrs. of combined experience. The company was recently recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia for its continued innovation in IoT security automation. For more information on Phosphorus, visit https://www.phosphorus.io/ .

