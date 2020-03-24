goeasy Ltd. appoints the Honourable James Moore to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd., (TSX: GSY) (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services is pleased to announce the Honourable James Moore as the newest appointee to its Board of Directors.



James Moore is an incredibly well-accomplished and decorated government relations advisor with a career spanning 20 years of experience in public service and advisory. James established himself early in the political arena by becoming the youngest ever Member of Cabinet and Member of Parliament in B.C., first elected at the age of 24. He went on to be the 3rd youngest Cabinet Minister in Canadian history as part of Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

After leaving 15 years in government, James moved on to develop a diverse portfolio of impactful engagements. His most notable current roles are in advisory for both Denton’s LLP and Edelman, two industry leading organizations that help corporations navigate complex issues. At Denton’s, James offers consult to local, national and international clients across many industries on investment decisions, government and regulatory affairs, and public policy. At Edelman, he supplies advice on public affairs, communications strategy, crisis management and public relations across broad platforms of interest.

In addition to expertise in government relations and corporate advisory, James will bring a depth of experience to goeasy’s Board of Directors. His current Board seats include Canada-China Business Council, Business Council of B.C., Concussion Legacy Foundation, and as the Vice-Chair on the Canadian Cancer Society. He also stays connected to the Government of Canada as a current member of the NAFTA Advisory Council.

James started his academic pursuits in Business Administration at Douglas College and continued his education by completing a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Northern B.C. He then went on to complete his MA at the University of Saskatchewan. Much more information about James’ career and achievements can be found on his website at www.jamesmoore.org.

“We are thrilled to have James join the goeasy Board and we look forward to adding his deep expertise in government relations and communications, as we advance our mission to provide everyday Canadians with access to credit,” said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy Ltd.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.9 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.9 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

David Ingram

Executive Chairman of the Board

(905) 272-2788



