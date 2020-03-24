Genasys™ Inc. LRAD® Systems Being Deployed by Homeland Security and Public Safety Agencies  in COVID-19 Responses

Company Experiencing Surge in Coronavirus-Related Order Inquiries

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today announced that homeland security and public safety agencies in several countries, including Spain, Poland, Morocco, South Africa, Thailand and Malaysia are using Genasys systems in the agencies’ COVID-19 responses. The Company’s mobile voice broadcast systems enable agency operators to safely communicate critical information to individuals and groups from extended standoff distances.



“Clear, concise communications are vital during COVID-19 operations and duties,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Our portable mass notification systems have the industry’s best vocal clarity and largest area coverage, ensuring critical communications are delivered from safe distances.”

In a Madrid, Spain suburb, local police are using a vehicle mounted Genasys LRAD system to deliver alerts and notifications to residents during the country-wide lockdown. According to Citizen Security, Communication and local government spokesman, Oscar Oliveira, “Because the acoustic device can be heard inside of houses, we can inform older residents with mobility issues that all municipal resources are available through the Citizen Attention Service by calling 010.”

Click HERE to access the TeleMadrid article and videos.

Police in Poland are using vehicle mounted LRADs to urge residents to stay at home.

Click HERE to view the TVN24 article and video.

Other Genasys LRAD COVID-19 response uses include:

• Communicating to people inside vehicles

• Facilitating Coronavirus drive-through testing

• Communication for outdoor triage areas

• Quarantine and curfew notifications

“LRAD systems are also designed for ease of operation and control by personnel wearing gloves and protective gear,” continued Mr. Danforth. “By delivering critical communications from extended standoff distances, LRAD systems help protect operators and the public.”

For more information on Genasys’ COVID-19 response, go to: genasys.com/corona/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.





Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com Media Contact Phillip Bergman Viewstream pbergman@viewstream.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.