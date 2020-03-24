In Light of Global Pandemic, AppSwarm's DeliverySwift App to Offer Contactless Delivery Option for Customers

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), an application development company, announces the eminent ability to deploy contactless delivery options for grocery and other delivery customers.

DeliverySwift is an On-Demand logistics last mile delivery platform that acts as an intermediary between merchants and prospective buyers who wish to get products from local merchants delivered to their doorstep. DeliverySwift’s focus is direct to consumer deliveries for such products as groceries, meal deliveries, pharmacy products and more.

Contactless Delivery Feature

In light of recent global events, the DeliverySwift platform can easily deploy a 'contactless' delivery feature whereby a user may request deliveries be left at their door and are alerted by SMS or push notification when their package or products have been delivered to bring inside.

In this effort, the company is pleased to announce an alliance with IoT and GPS tracking company DeepSkyOne to launch DoorDrop, a ‘contactless’ delivery app specifically designed for the retail consumer in areas of food delivery, grocery delivery, pharmacy products and more. More information on this project is expected shortly. https://deepskyone.com/

Both companies’ sales teams are aggressively pursuing small-to-medium sized restaurants, grocery chains, pharmacies and other industries who currently don't utilize app-based ordering. While management acknowledges companies like Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates, etc. dominate the market, we also realize the power of small business which employed 59.9 million people, or 47.3% of the private workforce, in 2016. (Source: SUSB)

What our technology provides

Main Admin Web Console:

•Setup of new stores

•On-boarding and approval of delivery drivers

•Creation of new product categories and rules for delivery

•Setup zip code areas for available delivery

•Inventory control for stores

Driver App (iOS/Android):

•Allows drivers to be associated with any number of various business portals on the system and shows a driver all details on deliveries including products, directions, payments etc.

•QR code scanning of packages on pickup and delivery aids with security and costly delivery errors

Customer App (iOS/Android):

•Allows customers to browse their local stores for products, see reviews and place orders

•Customers can then, via location tracking view their deliveries and get status updates/estimated time of arrival while in-progress

A new study from the Capgemini Research Institute has highlighted the need for greater investment in "last mile" delivery logistics as the final leg before a product lands in the customer's hands.

In their survey 40% of customers currently order groceries online at least once a week, which is expected to reach 55% by 2021. Forty percent of customers classify delivery services as a "must have" when purchasing food and grocery products, with 20% prepared to switch retailers if this is not provided.

Evolving consumer behavior is also fueling greater immediacy in purchasing with 59% of customers purchasing products online when they need them, rather than wait until the weekend to buy in-store.

Fast and effective last-mile delivery increases customer spending and loyalty. Encouragingly, 74% of satisfied customers intend to increase spending by as much as 12% with retailers they frequently purchase from. The majority (82%) of customers have shared positive experiences with friends and family, and just over half (53%) would even be willing to purchase a paid membership for a good delivery service.

About the Capgemini Research Institute

The Capgemini Research Institute is Capgemini's in-house think-tank on all things digital. The Institute publishes research on the impact of digital technologies on large traditional businesses. The team draws on the worldwide network of Capgemini experts and works closely with academic and technology partners. The Institute has dedicated research centers in India, the United Kingdom and the United States. It was recently ranked #1 in the world for the quality of its research by independent analysts.

https://www.capgemini.com/news/last-mile-delivery/

If you would like to learn more about how we can customize delivery platforms for your company or enterprise, please email info@app-swarm.com or 888-886-8583.



About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

