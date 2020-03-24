COVID-19: Justice Ministry suspends services for 15 days

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 24 - The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights suspends, from this Tuesday (24th), the services of the Registries and Notaries, as well as the Civil and Criminal Identification, for a period of fifteen days.,

The suspension, which is part of the contingency measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID -19), is extended to the services provided by the Legal Office, One Stop Shop for Company (GUE) and Entrepreneurship Single Counter (BUE).

The Executive Decree of the Minister of Justice extends the suspension to the Center for Extrajudicial Dispute Resolution (CREL) and the National Institute for Judicial Studies (INEJ).

Scheduled Marriages will happen

The document, which Angop had access to, states that scheduled weddings will take place, as well as death registration services, imposition of stamps on funeral urns, opening of funeral urns and the establishment of online commercial companies will continue to operate.

It stresses that in marriages, only the Civil Registry Registrar, spouses, witnesses (godparents) and parents of spouses should be present.

As for the service shifts, the Ministry of Justice order the National Directorate of Registries and Notaries to organize service shifts.

The Executive Decree of the Ministry of Justice follows the Provisional Presidential Legislative Decree No. 1/20, of 18 March.

The document determines that the appropriate contingency measures are taken by sector to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angola has a record of three confirmed cases of the disease.

