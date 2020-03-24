Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Revenue to Hit $9,904 Million By 2026

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Market Research offers an extensive research report delivering detailed insights and growth outlook of the global prostate cancer treatment market for the forecast period, 2019—2026. According to the report, the global market is projected to garner $9,904 million by 2026, growing at a growth rate of 4.6% during the estimated period. This report is a professional and comprehensive research developed by considering all the factors including major regional markets, key driving factors, major competitors, recent developments, current trends, and size & scope of the market.

According to the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Research report, substantial rise in cases of prostate cancer, rise in awareness among public about the treatments of prostate cancer, increase in geriatric population, surge in the demand for prostate cancer treatment products, and increase in approval for hormonal agents in Non-Metastatic Castration Resistant (nmCRPC) & Metastatic Hormone Nave (mHNPC) prostate cancer settings are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the prostate cancer treatment market. Furthermore, invention of novel prostate cancer treatments, evolution of pipeline drugs, increase in investments for R&D activities by drug manufacturers, improved diagnosis & prevalence rates in developed economies, surge in generic products, and increase in pharmaceutical industries & diagnostic centers all over the world are hugely contributing toward the growth of the industry.

The report offers an in-depth segmentation of the global prostate cancer treatment sector. The segments highlighted in the research report are drug type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, the report classifies the market into biological therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and others. Based on distribution channel, the report divides the market into drug stores & retail pharmacies, hospitals pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Based on region, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Additionally, the report reveals a detailed information about the major players as well as some minor players in the global sector. Some of these players include AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ipsen Pharma, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. The report states that these companies are likely to indulge in mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to make the most use of technology which is further projected to fuel the market growth. These insights help in determining the strength of competition and take necessary steps to obtain a leading position in the industry.

Investors, stakeholders, marketing executives, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply and demand would find the report beneficial. The research also offers Porter’s Five Forces model, which shows the potency of buyers and suppliers functioning in the industry. The in-depth analysis offered in the report helps market players to adapt according to changing market conditions in the regions and take crucial steps to obtain a dominant position in the industry.

