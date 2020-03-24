Agritourism Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 662 Bn in 2029; Off the Farm Activities Account for 60% of Demand, Finds a New FMI Study

Greater emphasis on nature and agriculture preservation has become a major contributor towards the rise of agritourism industry. Increasing adoption of family-friendly vacation themes will further complement the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agritourism market is set to reach a massive valuation of US$ 662.1 Bn during the forecast period (2019-2029), as projected by a new report of Future Market Insights (FMI). Leading market players are investing in collaborations and acquisitions of smaller players, with increased focus on a wider range of offerings, and innovative marketing and services.

“Low awareness among consumers about agritourism is a major barrier to market growth in developing countries. Advertising is thus essential for the agritourism market,” states the FMI report.

Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11129

Agritourism Market: Key Findings

Millennials will remain the key target demographic that will choose to take up agritourism tools and will continue to generate profitability.

Individual travelers will account for a larger share of the total market value, driven by higher awareness and easier availability of farm study tours.

Off the farm activities will account for 60% of the total demand share, with substantial impetus coming from direct marketing efforts.

Europe and North America will retain leading positions in the agritourism market, while developing nations in Asia and Latin America will display strong growth.

Agritourism Market: Key Driving Factors

Easy access to agritourism packages through online sales channels is a key growth driver for the market.

Novel off the farm activities such as musical festivals and haunted hay rides are generating profitable opportunities.

Low prices associated with on-farm fruit and vegetable harvests is increasing the popularity of agritourism among potential visitors.

Favorable government initiatives towards protection of environment and agricultural land is a major driver for global demand.

Agritourism Market – Key Restraints

Low awareness among tourists about agritourism options, especially in developing regions remains a key factor that can hamper the market growth.

Limitations of seasonality and unpredictability of weather will limit growth of the agritourism market.

High liability, property tax, and insurance costs, is a deterrent to agritourism businesses.

Explore the global agritourism market report with 41 illustrative figures, a data table and the table of contents. You can also find a comprehensive market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11129

Competition Landscape of Agritourism Market

Some of the key players in the global agritourism landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, Expedia Group, Missao, Domiruth Peru Travel, Field Farm Tours, Quadrant Australia, Bay Farm Tours, Select Holidays, AGRILYS Voyages, Star Destinations, Agritourismo France, Trump Tours, AL VERNETO, Farm to Farm Tours, A.C.T. Tours, and Star Destinations and others. Leading market players remain focused on capitalizing on collaborations within the industry. Market leaders are also targeting social media advertising, service innovations, and new product launches to strengthen their foothold in the global agritourism market.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on the agritourism market. The market analysis is based on activities (overnight stay, special events & festivals, off the farm, recreation activities & events), tour types (group travelers and individual travelers), and consumer demographic (me, women, and kids), age group (15-25, 26-36, 36-45, 46-55, and 55 years and above), booking channel (online and offline) across six regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and MEA).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI’s Travel & Tourism Landscape

Camping and Caravanning Market - Obtain valuable insights on the global camping and caravanning market with exhaustive segmental analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by them for a predefined projection period.

Wildlife Tourism Market - FMI’s report on the global wildlife tourism market offers an in-depth commentary on the market poised for prolific growth. The study covers comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with instrumental market strategies.

Vacation Ownership Market - Get a deep-dive analysis on the vacation ownership market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/agritourism-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/agritourism-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.