Hong Kong Superstar Josie Ho confirms negative test results for COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Superstar Josie Ho (Actress, Rocker, Producer), and her husband Conroy Chan (Rapper, Actor & 852 Films Producer) both confirm they tested negative for COVID-19. The couple returned to Hong Kong from 2020 Paris Fashion Week last month as guests of the iconic luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent and took it upon themselves to self-isolate for a month. During their self-isolation period, Josie and Conroy took the COVID-19 test to be sure they had not contracted anything in their recent travels. The tests came back negative. Josie says “Hand washing non-stop” helped them stay healthy, along with keeping a safe distance from anyone around them (we practiced social distancing, it works). To fans, the powerhouse couple want to say “thank you for your care and love, we love you all back, stay safe and blessings”.

