Confectionery Market Size to Reach USD 245.28 Billion by 2026; Rising Preference for Premium Chocolate Products to Boost the Market, Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in confectionery market research report are Super Confectionery, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., The Hershey Company, Mondelez International, Ferrero SpA, HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nestle S.A., Barry Callebaut, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global confectionery market size is projected to reach USD 245.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among consumers will play a key role in augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chocolate, Sugar, and Gums), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. Manufactured chocolate bars and candies are known to contain large amounts of artificial sweeteners. With increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, even the most ardent chocolate-lovers are getting increasingly inclined towards organic and natural ingredients-based products. For example, the Swiss chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut’s research found that the market value for organic chocolates currently stands at €30 million in Western Europe alone. This figure shows that the shifting consumer preference for chocolate and other confectionery items made from naturally-derived extracts will lead the confectionery market trends in the foreseeable future.

According to the confectionery market report, the value of this market stood at USD 190.77 billion in 2018. The report further contains answers to the following questions:

What are the major factors driving the market?

What are the main hurdles that the market is facing and will face in the future?

What are the key market segments?

Which region or regions hold the largest potential for the market to grow?

How are the competitive dynamics shaping the market?

Who are the prominent players in this market and what are their key strategies?



Request a Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/confectionery-market-100542





Market Driver

Hectic Lifestyles to Foster Sales Opportunities

Global economic growth and development have led to an explosion of job and business opportunities. Greater access to education and skill development have expanded the number of employable people around the world, resulting in more working people and more office spaces, especially in large urban conglomerations. As a result, modern lifestyles have become more hectic and stressful, with unfortunate consequence being on health and fitness of people. Therefore, many consumers are now demanding on-the-go confectionery snacks, preferably having low sugar and fat.

Chocolate, owing to its numerous health benefits, is the most consumed confectionery product in the world, and many companies are now developing sugar-free and organic chocolate items to cater to the health-conscious urban populace. Furthermore, chocolate consumption has positive physiological effects. The Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center in California found, through a research study, suggested that chocolate consumption positively impacts brain health and reduces stress and inflammation.

Competitive Landscape

Launch of Natural Extracts-derived Products to Spur Competition

The confectionery market forecast envisages a period of cutthroat competition in this market as companies deploy various strategies to meet the escalating demand for organic confectionery items. Besides this, many players are also attempting to broaden their business horizons by introducing novel offerings in foreign markets.





Get Detailed Insights of this Research with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/confectionery-market-100542





List of Key Players Covered in Confectionery Market Report:



• Super Confectionery

• Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

• The Hershey Company

• Mondelez International

• Ferrero SpA

• HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

• Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Nestle S.A.

• Barry Callebaut





Regional Analysis



Europe to Lead the Pack; Asia-Pacific to Showcase Excellent Growth Trajectory

With a market share of 39% in 2018, Europe is slated to dominate the confectionery market share in the coming years, primarily on account of high consumption chocolate items. Consumers are increasingly demanding premium and customized confectionery products and are willing to pay for such items, prompting companies to manufacture and deliver superior offerings in the region.

Asia-Pacific holds tremendous growth opportunities for this market owing to rising disposable income, increasing young and working-age population, and rapid urbanization. As a result, many players are implementing different strategies to establish themselves in the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: Nestle, the Swiss multinational, created a new chocolate product with no added sugar, enabling its loyal customers to enjoy the company’s 70% dark chocolate wholesale. Called the Cacao Fruit Chocolate, the product will be infused with natural cacao pulp which will function as the sweetener for the chocolate.

Nestle, the Swiss multinational, created a new chocolate product with no added sugar, enabling its loyal customers to enjoy the company’s 70% dark chocolate wholesale. Called the Cacao Fruit Chocolate, the product will be infused with natural cacao pulp which will function as the sweetener for the chocolate. May 2018: The Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut opened the first chocolate center in Africa called the CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™. Located in Johannesburg, South Africa, the academy will focus on teaching training budding chocolate-makers, professionals, and enthusiasts with the latest trends and technologies of the confectionery world.



Quick Buy - Confectionery Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100542





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Related/Parent Market Global Chocolate Consumption Trend Global Cocoa Production Trend Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnerships, and Investments

Global Confectionery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Chocolate Sugar Gums By Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Online Retail By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/confectionery-market-100542





Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Cocoa Butter Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Real Chocolate and Compound Chocolate), By Form (Chips, Slabs, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy and Frozen Products, Beverages, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 - 2026



Milk Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Candies, Bars, Chocolate Coated Nuts, Chocolate Chips, Others), By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Confectionery Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dairy Ingredients, Cocoa & Chocolate, Emulsifiers, others), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Chocolate Confectionery, Sugar Confectionery, Bakery Confectionery) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Dark, White, Milk), By Product (Countlines, Boxed, Seasonal Chocolates, Molded Bars, Straightlines), And Geography Forecast Till 2026

Bio Vanillin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Food Services Sector, Pharmaceuticals, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Snack Food Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bakery Snacks, Frozen Snacks, Confectionery Snacks, Salted Snacks), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Convenience Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Chip, Slab, Coatings, Others), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Dry Fruits Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product Type (Grapes, Dates, Apricots, Berries, Peaches, Pears), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Snacks, Desserts), And Geography Forecast Till 2026

Food Inclusions Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chocolates, Nuts & Seeds, Dried Fruits, Herbs and Spices, Chips and Chunks, Flavoured Caramel and Sugars), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Cereals and Cereal Products, Processed Dairy Products, Others (Infant foods, Salads, and others.))and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Artisanal Ice Creams Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Flavour (Chocolate, Fruits, Others (Herbal, Caramel)), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Speciality Stores, Convenience Stores, e-Commerce) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Food Coating Agents Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Sugar Coatings, Chocolate Coatings, Oil-Based Coatings, Cereals Based Coatings, Others), By Application (Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Ready-to-Eat/ Ready-to-Cook Products, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release on Confectionery Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/confectionary-market-9672





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.