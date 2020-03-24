Potato Protein Market Is Expected to Reach $648.4 Million by 2026: Says AMR

Rise in demand for plant-based protein sources, increase in craze toward allergen-free foods, and rise in need for potato protein in animal feed formulations fuel the growth of the global potato protein market. By type, the isolate segment held the major share in 2018. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global potato protein market was estimated at $363.6 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $648.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand for plant-based protein sources, surge in craze toward allergen-free foods, and rise in need for potato protein in animal feed formulations fuel the growth of the global potato protein market. On the other hand, high cost of production, and limited application in food industry impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for organic potato protein and surge in awareness of using potato protein in developing countries are expected to create several opportunities in the near future.

The isolate segment to maintain its dominance till 2026-

Based on type, the isolate segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The hydrolyzed segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% by the end of 2026. The concentrate segment is also assessed in the report.

The animal feed segment garnered the lion’s share in 2018-

Based on application, the animal feed segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. Simultaneously, the bakery and confectionary segment would project the fastest CAGR of 9.1% by 2026. The other segments analyzed in the report include meat and supplements.

Europe to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Europe garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the estimated period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global potato protein market report include Kemin Industries, Inc., Meelunie B.V., Avebe, Roquette Frères, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos, PEPEES Group, and Agrana. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

