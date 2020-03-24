ThinkHR and Mammoth Make Essential COVID-19 Employer Resources Available to All Business Owners

Guidance, Templates and Tools Now Accessible for Employers Seeking Urgent HR Advice

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having built their business around providing human resources on demand to small- and medium-sized businesses, ThinkHR and Mammoth are in a unique position to see in real time how COVID-19 is affecting employers.



Month-to-date, the company has supported nearly 60,000 COVID-19-related inquiries through a combination of its platform and live HR advisors. That number includes ThinkHR and Mammoth’s team of certified HR Advisors personally addressing nearly 6,300 inquiries from employers on a range of COVID-19 topics ranging from health to furloughs to benefits. Additionally, in the past seven days more than 25,000 employers have attended the company’s COVID-19 webinars.

Given the clear and urgent demand for clear, trusted guidance, today ThinkHR and Mammoth have made its entire library of COVID-19 materials free to all employers via its new COVID-19 Crisis Response center, accessible at https://www.thinkhr.com/covid19.

In its first iteration, the online resource center features a resource library, frequently asked questions, and state and federal information. In addition to information about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the resource library contains downloadable forms such as a telecommuting checklist, work from home policy, and sample furlough letter. Particularly noteworthy are the FAQs, which directly reflect the most current concerns being fielded by the company's HR advisors. As a result, this section delivers a comprehensive picture of what’s top of mind during COVID-19 among small businesses, including answers about employee safety, work from home, pay policies, and leaves of absence.

Conveniently, the third component of the response center provides ready access to state and federal resources, accessible by individual state. Ever-changing legislation is difficult to stay abreast of and any failure to comply can significantly impact already stretched SMBs. In the case where a small business is operating in multiple jurisdictions, they can easily learn more about differences in unemployment insurance filing processes, safety and health guides for workers, and paid leave for COVID-19.

Nathan Christensen, CEO of the recently combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth, commented, “We know COVID-19 has created significant HR challenges for employers across the country, particularly small and mid-size businesses. Our passion is empowering these businesses with HR expertise and solutions, and today we are launching our COVID-19 Crisis Response Center to provide every small and mid-size business with the trusted tools and information they need to navigate the difficult decisions they are facing.”

The free COVID-19 Crisis Response Center is accessible now and will be continuously updated as additional information becomes available.

About ThinkHR and Mammoth

The combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth are shaping the future of work through a combination of technology, people, and expert content to deliver data-powered HR guidance. Trusted providers of HR knowledge and technology-powered employer solutions, the two companies deliver HR on-demand to hundreds of thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through partnerships with insurance brokers, PEOs, and HCM market leaders, the company elevates teams with better compliance, living employee handbooks, expert training courses, and benefits communications. For more information, visit ThinkHR and Mammoth.

