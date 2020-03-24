FAASILASILAGA MAI LE MATAGALUEGA O PISINISI, ALAMANUIA MA LEIPA | PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRY AND LABOUR

SAMOA, March 24 - Pemita Faigaluega o Tagata Faigaluega mai Fafo i lalo o le Vaega IX o le Tulafono Sootaga Va Lelei o Leipa ma Galuega 2013

E fa’asilasila atu i le mamalu o le atunuu, e tusa ai ma le Poloaiga mo Faalavelave Tutupu Faafuase’i ua faailoa mai e le Malo ona o puipuiga mai le pipisi ai o le fa’ama’i o le COVID-19, e faasilasila atu o le a tapunia le tumau le Ofisa mo talosaga o pemita faigaluega o tagata faigaluega mai fafo sei toe logoina atu.

Fa’afetai i la outou lagolagosua.

Mo nisi faamatalaga faafesootai mai le Vaega o Pemita Faigaluega ile telefoni (+685) 20441/20442.

Ma le faaaloalo tele Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling OFISA SILI O PULEGA

PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRY AND LABOUR

Employment Permit for Non-citizens in accordance with Part IX of the Labour & Employment Relations Act 2013

In response to the COVID-19 State of Emergency Order, we wish to inform the public that applications for Foreign Employment Permits will be temporarily closed from Monday 23 March 2020 until further notice.

Thank you for your cooperation.

For more information, contact the Employment Permit team on telephone number (+685) 20441/20442.

Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER