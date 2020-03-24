Electric Supercar Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

As the fuel prices continue to soar high, an increasing number of nations have been cautious about the depleting resources and are in search of new and better alternatives. Transportation is the backbone of every major nation and hence being completely dependent on fossil fuels is not an option anymore. The recent reforms have boosted the growth prospects of electric cars. However, among all types of electric vehicles, or EV as commonly known as, the electric supercar has drawn the attention of all major companies all across the globe.

When it comes to an electric supercar, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Even in the automobile slow down, the electric supercar market has flourished and the high net individuals have been spending huge to add a luxurious EV to their fleet. Recent reforms for the growth of electric vehicles coupled with the presence of great disposable income has helped the industry to grow by leap and bound in recent years. By the year 2025, the industry is expected to cross a major milestone.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4396042-global-electric-supercar-market-growth-2019-2024

Despite the growth opportunities, the industry has to face a number of challenges. Lack of charging infrastructure coupled with inefficient batteries have been affecting the growth opportunities of the industry. On the other hand, electric supercar being luxurious is limited to few hands only. With the rapid evolution of new technologies, the industry is expected to flourish further in the next few years. A lot many companies have already working on the development of batteries. This, in turn, is expected to have a positive effect on the industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Audi

Automobili Pininfarina

Benz

Tesla

Rimac

Honda

Lamborghini

Renault

Hyunda

Ferrari

Nio

Alieno Arcanum

Chevrolet (General Motors)

Classic Factory SA

Qiantu Motors

Segmentation

The electric supercar market industry can be categorized under a number of factors that play a critical role in the industry. Each segmentation plays a critical role in the industry and allows to look from multiple lenses. However, two major factors based on which the industry is segmented into are the product type and the application. Based on the product type, the industry is segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). On the other hand, based on application, the industry is segmented into below 150 mph, 150-200 mph, 200-250 mph and above 250 mph. Each segment has its own application and plays quite a crucial role in understanding the market.

Regional Overview

The electric supercar industry has a global presence with the United States leading the market. The electric charging infrastructure has worked out in favor of the country and the region has been leveraging it. On the other hand, Europe and the Asia Pacific region shows some great signs of growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be one of the leading nations for the sale of electric supercar industry. Nations like China have been leading the race with the governments introducing significant reforms in the field. The industry is flourishing and by the year 2025, it is expected to cross a significant milestone.

Industry News

On 7th of March, Mahindra, under the brand name Automobili Pininfarina, launched a electric supercar in Geneva International Motor Show 2019. The supercar is a premium hybrid car and comes with a massive 120kWh battery pack. It is the first car that carries 90 year old design house’s badge.

Table of Contents

Global Electric Supercar Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Supercar Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electric Supercar Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Supercar Segment by Type

2.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

2.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

2.2.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

2.3 Electric Supercar Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric Supercar Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electric Supercar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Electric Supercar Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Electric Supercar Segment by Application

2.4.1 Below 150 mph

2.4.2 150-200 mph

2.4.3 200-250 mph

2.4.4 Above 250 mph

2.5 Electric Supercar Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric Supercar Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Electric Supercar Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Electric Supercar Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

......

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Audi

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered

12.1.3 Audi Electric Supercar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Audi News

12.2 Automobili Pininfarina

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered

12.2.3 Automobili Pininfarina Electric Supercar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Automobili Pininfarina News

12.3 Benz

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered

12.3.3 Benz Electric Supercar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Benz News

12.4 Tesla

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered

12.4.3 Tesla Electric Supercar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Tesla News

12.5 Rimac

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered

12.5.3 Rimac Electric Supercar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Rimac News

12.6 Honda

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered

12.6.3 Honda Electric Supercar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Honda News

12.7 Lamborghini

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered

12.7.3 Lamborghini Electric Supercar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Lamborghini News

12.8 Renault

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Electric Supercar Product Offered12.10 Ferrari

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4396042-global-electric-supercar-market-growth-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.