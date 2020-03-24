Video Opinion: Canada’s Coronavirus Response – Genome Canada CEO on Canada’s COVID-19 Actions and Way Forward
Video Opinion Piece w/ Dr Rob Annan, President of Genome Canada outlining his opinions on Canada's Coronavirus/COVID19 research priorities and key actions.
TOPICS COVERED:
The 18-minute video interview answers the concerns of Canadians, including:
- Canada’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our health and research priorities
- Initial research projects being funded in Canada’s research ecosystem
- Treatment and cure development for COVID-19
- Key actions to be taken by stakeholders in the research ecosystem
- Lessons learned for the next pandemic (yes, he absolutely believes there will be a next one)
- The crisis' silver lining
DR. ROB ANNAN is a Fellow of the Public Policy Forum and holds a PhD in Biochemistry from McGill University.
GENOME CANADA is a not-for-profit organization funded by the Canadian government that develops and applies genomics and genomic-based technologies to benefit Canadians. It is one of the recipients of the recent $27M worth of funding from the Federal Government for a genomics-based project that was selected through the Canadian Novel Coronavirus Rapid Research Funding Opportunity.
#TFENow VIDEO SERIES: Canadian Thought-Leaders on the Evolving Coronavirus Crisis
This first video interview is part of a new series by TheFutureEconomy.ca, called #TFENow, which features video interviews with Canadian experts on unfolding current events and their impact on Canada’s economy.
Upcoming #TFENow interviewees include:
-The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
-Todd Winterhalt, Senior Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Strategy at EDC
-Tabatha Bull, President & CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
