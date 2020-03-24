Video Opinion: Canada’s Coronavirus Response – Genome Canada CEO on Canada’s COVID-19 Actions and Way Forward

Video Interview: Genome Canada CEO Rob Annan on Coronavirus COVID19

Video Opinion Piece w/ Dr Rob Annan, President of Genome Canada outlining his opinions on Canada's Coronavirus/COVID19 research priorities and key actions.

Community-driven responses led by researchers who are open with their results are going to be key to helping us find the quickest way to solve this crisis.” — Dr. Rob Annan - President & CEO of Genome Canada

MONTREAL, CANADA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheFutureEconomy.ca has published a video interview with expert Dr. Rob Annan on how the Canadian research ecosystem is responding to the coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic.TOPICS COVERED:The 18-minute video interview answers the concerns of Canadians, including:- Canada’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our health and research priorities- Initial research projects being funded in Canada’s research ecosystem- Treatment and cure development for COVID-19- Key actions to be taken by stakeholders in the research ecosystem- Lessons learned for the next pandemic (yes, he absolutely believes there will be a next one)- The crisis' silver liningDR. ROB ANNAN is a Fellow of the Public Policy Forum and holds a PhD in Biochemistry from McGill University.GENOME CANADA is a not-for-profit organization funded by the Canadian government that develops and applies genomics and genomic-based technologies to benefit Canadians. It is one of the recipients of the recent $27M worth of funding from the Federal Government for a genomics-based project that was selected through the Canadian Novel Coronavirus Rapid Research Funding Opportunity.#TFENow VIDEO SERIES: Canadian Thought-Leaders on the Evolving Coronavirus CrisisThis first video interview is part of a new series by TheFutureEconomy.ca, called #TFENow, which features video interviews with Canadian experts on unfolding current events and their impact on Canada’s economy.Upcoming #TFENow interviewees include:-The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade-Todd Winterhalt, Senior Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Strategy at EDC-Tabatha Bull, President & CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal BusinessTHEFUTUREECONOMY.CATheFutureEconomy.ca conducts interviews with Canada’s leaders from business, government, academia, youth and other key stakeholder groups to define a strong vision for Canada's future economy. Read more on TheFutureEconomy.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.Newsletter: Sign-up at TheFutureEconomy.ca to be notified when leaders' interviews are released.

Rob Annan, Genome Canada – Interview: Coronavirus, Canada, Research and Response



