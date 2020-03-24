The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Investors (SPR)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR ) securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Spirit investors have until April 10, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On January 30, 2020, Spirit issued a press release announcing executive officer changes. Therein, Spirit stated that it “did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019.” Moreover, the Company stated that, “[i]n light of these findings,” Spirits’ Chief Financial Officer, Jose Garcia, and Principal Accounting Officer, John Gilson, resigned from their positions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.56, or nearly 4%, to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020, on usually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

