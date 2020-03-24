Threads of Resistance: Bay Area Muslims Sewing Masks for Healthcare Workers

The Northern California Islamic Council (NCIC) is mobilizing local community members to help make masks at home and provide them to local hospitals.

SANTA CLARA, CA, US, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern California Islamic Council (NCIC) is mobilizing local community members to help make masks at home and provide them to local hospitals. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals are running out of surgical masks. Healthcare workers need masks to see and treat patients. The home-made masks are not considered PPE, but in the absence of the N95 ones we have received requests from hospitals who are accepting these masks as a secondary precaution.“While the shelter in place order is in effect, the Threads for Resistance campaign makes it possible for everyone to support healthcare providers who are on the front lines, fighting the virus. The least we can do is to provide them with needed masks to protect them while they take on the COVID-19 pandemic.”, says Dr. Hatem Bazian, Chair of NCIC.So far we have 91 volunteers for sewing 2,290 masks, and 69 who are picking up and dropping off at hospitals. The numbers are growing rapidly as we speak.NCIC is coordinating this effort to have community members sew as many masks as they can and to have them delivered to local hospitals. The first batches will be sent to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Foundation.NCIC provides a platform that promotes dialogue and facilitates co-operation among Muslim organizations, and encourages active engagement in the larger civic society.



