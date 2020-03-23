WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA’S “CASTLEVANIA” SEASON 3 DEBUTS ON NETFLIX TO POSITIVE REVIEWS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WOW/ OTCQX: WOWMF) is pleased to announce that the third season of its Castlevania series, produced by WOW!’s Frederator Studios and recently released on Netflix, has received rave reviews and extensive coverage from numerous media outlets and entertainment publications. In addition to “Top 10” designations from Netflix across multiple territories, the animated hit series has achieved a “Masterpiece” and “Editor’s Choice” rating from IGN and a 100% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



Castlevania’s third season was highly anticipated by fans of the first two seasons; Netflix launched a YouTube trailer on February 14th that has generated more than 1.8 million views to date. Praise from critics and viewers has resulted in a 100% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the show has been regularly featured on Netflix’s “Top 10” in multiple territories since its March 5 release date. IGN has claimed once again that the show is “far and away the best video game adaptation around” and other sites have shared that opinion, with the entertainment website Collider writing “Season 3 absolutely knocked it out of the park” and Nerdist stating that this is “the show’s best season yet”.



Fred Seibert, CEO, Frederator and Chief Creative Officer, WOW! commented, “We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to Castlevania’s third season from critics and audiences alike. The appearance of the show on Netflix’s Top 10 list across multiple territories indicates that the show has enjoyed mass popularity worldwide, well beyond its traditional fan base.”



The series also made a return to the Parrot Analytics’ top ten US “most wanted” digital originals chart – according to Parrot, demand for Castlevania rose by 71.4% after the Season 3 release, raising it from 13th to 8th in the USA.

Castlevania Season 1 became the most in-demand digital original series in the United States in the first two weeks of its Season 1 Netflix debut in July 2017, according to Parrot Analytics. In its second season, the show also received a 100% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was named the Best Animated TV Series of 2018 by IGN, a popular video game and media website.

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! Unlimited is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, which has a 25-year track record. The Company’s media assets include Channel Frederator Network, on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market.

