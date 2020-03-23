There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,818 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Neon Therapeutics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Stein Mart, Inc., and Taubman Centers, Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NTGN to BioNTech SE.

If you are a NTGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QGEN to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $43.33 per share.

If you are a QGEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMRT to Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. for $0.90 per share.

If you are a SMRT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

If you are a Taubman investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

