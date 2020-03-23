Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Forty Seven, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Legg Mason, Inc., and Mobile Mini, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FTSV to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $95.50 per share.

If you are a FTSV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Hexcel to Woodward, Inc. for 0.625 shares of Woodward per share of Hexcel owned.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Legg Mason to Franklin Resources, Inc. for $50.00 per share.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MINI to Willscott Corporation ("WSC") for approximately $40.42 per share.

