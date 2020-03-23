Green Plains Donates Industrial Ethanol for Hand Sanitizer Production

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced it has donated industrial ethanol to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) for the use in the production of hand sanitizer.



“It has never been more imperative for Green Plains employees to help support local communities and do our part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains Inc. “With a severe shortage of hand sanitizer, donating our industrial ethanol to the state of Nebraska is the least we could do in this challenging environment.”

The donated product is made at Green Plains’ York facility, which currently produces 50 million gallons of 200-proof industrial ethanol for use in global markets each year. With the increased need for hand sanitizer, the company is now focusing its efforts to help communities in Nebraska and across the country where there are shortages of this product.

Once the hand sanitizer is produced at NDCS, it will be given to high priority facilities impacted by the coronavirus.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com .

