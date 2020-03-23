International Money Express, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with BTIG

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, announced today that President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Lisy and Chief Financial Officer Tony Lauro will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by BTIG. Mr. Lisy and Mr. Lauro will discuss the current money remittance environment amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at 1:00pm E.T. on Thursday, March 26 and be webcasted via our investor relations website https://investors.intermexonline.com/investor-relations . Interested parties should register at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.



Mr. Lisy and Mr. Lauro will also answer select questions from investors that are submitted via email. If you would like to submit a question, please email investors@intermexonline.com .

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and four countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money and data to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, and throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and other territories. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Trout

tel: 305-671-8056

investors@intermexonline.com



