Hoyer Urges the President to Use Authority Under the Defense Production Act to Address Dire Shortage of Medical Equipment and Supplies

“President Trump’s refusal to use the Defense Production Act to address the dire shortage of much-needed emergency medical equipment is appalling. That law provides an avenue for the federal government, in times of crisis, to coordinate the manufacturing of essential, life-saving items. We cannot meet this challenge without leadership at the federal level, and that begins with the President. There are patriotic American companies that want to help in this effort but have received no clear guidance from the Trump Administration as to what items they ought to begin producing and in what quantities, and where those items should be sent. “I urge President Trump to stop delaying and use his authority under the law to coordinate the national effort we need to overcome this challenge, save lives, and protect the vulnerable who are at greatest risk. The time is now.”