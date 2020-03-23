Houston Sign Manufacturer Positioned to Immediately Begin Producing Face Shields for Corona Virus Healthcare Workers

Signco America a Houston Texas company redirects its focus towards making face shields to protect healthcare workers against the Corona Virus.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED_STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signco America a 40 year old sign fabricator, located in Houston Texas, shifts it's focus towards the production of face shields to protect healthcare workers from the Corona Virus. With the spread of the virus effecting lives in our own backyard, managment for the Houston based sign company (formerly Sparkle Sign Co) which has been part of the very fabric of the Houston landscape since 1980, positions itself to support the fight of this global pandemic, Covid-19. Joe Minavi, Signco Americas CEO announced to his leadership team late Friday that the the new iniative for Signco America is to begin finding alternative products that may be produced in its 125,000 square ft facility located off of Hwy 290 and Jones Rd, on the Northwest Side of the city. "We all have to do our part" say's Minavi. This City has been a vital part of Sparkle Sign Co & Signco Americas success over the last 40 years and it is now time for our company to make itself available in these difficult times. My doors are open for whatever the Govenor, Mayor or any of our hospitals may need for us to produce and together we will make it through this dificult time.



