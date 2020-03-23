COVID-19: Solidarity Message of the African Union Commission Chairperson to African Member States
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Th17BAD2ob4Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Commission (AUC).
