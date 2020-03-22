FA’AALIGA ALOA’IA: POLOAIGA MO FAALAVELAVE TUTUPU FAAFUASEI (Aoga Fa’aauau)

SAMOA, March 22 - E tusa ai ma le Poloa’iga mo Fa’alavelave Tutupu Fa’afuase’i ua fa’ailoa mai e le Malo ona o puipuiga mai le pipisi ai o le fa’ama’i o le COVID-19, e fa’asilasila aloa’ia atu ai i le mamalu ma le paia o matua, uluaoga, faiaoga aemaise o fanau aoga uma o Aoga Faaauau ua tapunia nei Aoga e afua atu i le 21 Mati 2020 seia iai se taimi. Ma le fa’aaloalo lava. Lealiifano Easter Manila Silipa Pule Sili Pulega o Faailoga ma Tusi Pasi Taualoa a Samoa *** OFFICIAL NOTICE: ORDER OF THE STATE OF EMERGENCY (PSET Providers) In response to the Order of the State of Emergency, release by Government, the Samoa Qualifications Authority hereby wishes to inform all parents, principals and students, that all PSET Providers should be closed as from the 21st March 2020 until further notice. Ma le fa’aaloalo lava. Lealiifano Easter Manila Silipa Chief Executive Officer – SAMOA QUALIFICATIONS AUTHORITY

