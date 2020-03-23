FAASILASILAGA TAUA TOE TOLOPOINA O LE POLOKALAME APERENITISI 2020

SAMOA, March 23 - E tusa ai ma le Poloaiga mo Faalavelave Tutupu Faafuase’i ua faailoa mai e le Malo ona o puipuiga mai le pipisi ai o le fa’ama’i o le COVID-19, e faasilasila aloaia atu ai i le mamalu o fanau aoga uma o le Polokalame Aperenitisi, ua tolopoina nei le amatalia o vasega e pei ona faailoa muamua atu e amata atu i le Aso 23 Mati 2020 seia iai se taimi. Ma le faaaloalo tele Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling OFISA SILI O PULEGA *** PUBLIC NOTICE POSTPONEMENT OF THE APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROGRAMME 2020 In response to the COVID-19 State of Emergency Order, we wish to inform all students in the Apprenticeship Training Programme that all scheduled classes are postponed from 23 March 2020 until further notice. Ma le faaaloalo tele Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Ministry of Commerce Industry & Labour

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.