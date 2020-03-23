NOTICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC FROM THE OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

SAMOA, March 23 - Given the looming threat of Corona Virus infection and the need for caution, the Office of the Ombudsman will be unable from now on to operate as fully as it would like.

I hereby give notice that the Office will be closed to the public for personal consultations from today Monday 23 March 2020 until further notice

For any urgent matters, please contact Ms. Davina Rasch Salanoa on mobile 7626121

or email our office at davinarsalanoa@ombudsman.gov.ws or info@ombudsman.gov.ws

Maiava Iulai Toma Ombudsman

***

FA’ASILASILAGA

Ona o le lamatia ai o le soifua o le atunuu lautele i le virasi o le Korona (Corona Virus), ua avea lea ma mafuaaga o le a tapunia le tumau ai le auaunaga a le Ofisa o le Sulufaiga i le mamalu o le atunuu mo le faatalanoaina o mataupu i le Ofisa.

Oute faasilasila atu ai ma le faaaloalo i le mamalu o le atunuu, ua taofia le tumau nei le auaunaga a le Ofisa o Sulufaiga e amata atu i le asō, aso 23 Mati 2020 se ia toe logoina atu.

Mo ni mataupu taua e mana’omia ai se fesoasoani fa’avavevave, fa’amolemole fa’afesoota’i mai Davina Rasch Salanoa i le telefoni 7626121

po o le imeli mai i le – davinarsalanoa@ombudsman.gov.ws | info@ombudsman.gov.ws

Maiava Iulai Toma Komesina o Sulufaiga

National Human Rights Institution/Office of the Ombudsman, SAMOA