Mondelēz International Takes Action to Support and Protect Communities During COVID-19 Crisis

Makes $15 Million Global Commitment to Aid Relief Support Around the World

Commitment to be Mobilized through Global, Local and Brand initiatives

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. today announced it will donate $15 million in financial and in-kind support to community partners advancing critical food stability and emergency relief efforts across the world in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Managing through and recovering from this global crisis will take everyone’s support and I am pleased we’re standing up to advance relief efforts around the world,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our purpose and values as a company are rooted in doing what’s right for our people and our communities and this $15 million global commitment will help further the impactful work of local community partners providing safety, security and assistance for the people who need it most.”

Support for this program will come from the Mondelēz International Foundation as well as global and local brand initiatives. For instance, Mondelēz China has already donated approximately $1 million in cash and in-kind donation value to support relief efforts in the region, including the China Youth Development Foundation. Other local business unit efforts will follow.

The Mondelēz International Foundation connects with at-risk communities around the world to promote healthy lifestyles, working closely with public health and community partners by:

Investing in community programs that promote active, healthy lifestyles to improve the lives of children and their families around the world;





Inspiring our team of nearly 80,000 to make a positive impact with our global volunteer initiative #Impact4Good;





Providing humanitarian aid through monetary contributions and products to support disaster response and relief efforts.

For more information about Mondelēz International’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, please refer to our website: https://www.mondelezinternational.com/coronavirus

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

