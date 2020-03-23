Self-Made Real Estate Developer Melissa Wyatt Offers Tips in Times of Crisis
Urges Real Estate Investors and Developers to Help Tenants and Hold Steady
Melissa offers these tips for landlords and real estate developers. “Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time to show leadership, add stabilization to the market, and ensure that our tenants feel safe and secure in their homes. For tenants, here are a few ways MWE is assisting in this current crisis:
1. Assisting with rent
2. Assisting with medical bills
3. Allowing tenants to pay when they can (being flexible on due dates)
4. Sending positive vibes that everything will be okay soon
5. Letting tenants know if they need something to reach out to us at MW Enterprises LLC so we can try to help”
Check out Melissa’s recent interview in Equity Movement Magazine for more information on how she became a real estate mogul.
