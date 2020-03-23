Self-Made Real Estate Developer Melissa Wyatt Offers Tips in Times of Crisis

Melissa Wyatt MW Enterprises, LLC Logo

Urges Real Estate Investors and Developers to Help Tenants and Hold Steady

Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time to show leadership, add stabilization to the market, and ensure that our tenants feel safe and secure in their homes. ” — Melissa Wyatt

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Wyatt is an innovative and forward-thinking serial entrepreneur, real estate developer, coach and mentor who has spent decades honing her skills through multiple startups. As the powerhouse behind MW Enterprises, LLC , a privately managed and diversified real estate company with holdings in excess of $7mm, and headquartered in Los Angeles, Ms. Wyatt’s focus includes acquisition, development and management of residential, multifamily, small office, and commercial properties as well as undeveloped land. Her newest land project will pay homage to her grandparents and bringing food resources and solutions to impoverished, resource-scarce communities.Melissa offers these tips for landlords and real estate developers. “Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time to show leadership, add stabilization to the market, and ensure that our tenants feel safe and secure in their homes. For tenants, here are a few ways MWE is assisting in this current crisis:1. Assisting with rent2. Assisting with medical bills3. Allowing tenants to pay when they can (being flexible on due dates)4. Sending positive vibes that everything will be okay soon5. Letting tenants know if they need something to reach out to us at MW Enterprises LLC so we can try to help”Check out Melissa’s recent interview in Equity Movement Magazine for more information on how she became a real estate mogul.



