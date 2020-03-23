Scott Coons joins RFP360’s board of directors

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFP360, a leading RFP management software company, announced today that Scott Coons has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Coons brings the experience of more than 20 years of C-level leadership in the enterprise software industry.

In 1995, Coons cofounded Perceptive Software, a leading process and content management software company. As the CEO, he drove the company’s rapid and sustained growth, eventually leading to its acquisition by Lexmark International in 2010. Coons continued on at Lexmark as the President of Lexmark Enterprise Software. In his time with the company, he directed the successful acquisition and integration of 11 other software companies.

“I have known and respected Mr. Coons for a long time and am pleased to welcome him to our board of directors,” said David Lintz, chief executive officer of RFP360, “His valuable perspective and experience will help guide RFP360 into the future as we scale for rapid, global growth.”

“Mr. Coons’ outstanding reputation and leadership in enterprise content management software made him an obvious fit for RFP360,” said Thomas Kershisnik, partner at Five Elms Capital. “I’m confident that the addition of Mr. Coons to the board will make an immediate and positive impact on the company.”

RFP360 was founded in 2012 and recently announced they secured a second round of funding from Five Elms Capital, for a total investment of $12 million. In addition, the company opened a new Kansas City-area headquarters last year to accommodate its ongoing growth.

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and connect — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, collaborative, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.

Beau Wysong RFP360 844.737.0365 beau.wysong@rfp360.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.