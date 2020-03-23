Jostens makes exclusive digital content, curriculum widely available during COVID19 school closures

Content and curriculum designed to stimulate conversation and distance learning opportunities for students, parents, and teachers.

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, announced it will be providing all students, parents, and educators more communication and distance learning activities due to COVID19 through the public release of exclusive digital content and curriculum previously shared with customers only.

Jostens is making its exclusive content available to the public for the next 30 days, pending further COVID19 developments impacting schools.

For students and parents, Jostens Renaissance Education is releasing its entire library of on-line Harbor episodes. The Harbor by Jostens™ is a video-based character education and social emotional learning series consisting of over 160 episodes. Hosted by popular youth motivational speaker and Jostens Ambassador Mike Smith, The Harbor by Jostens™ covers topics ranging from self-esteem, citizenship, diversity, and inclusion. Each episode has an accompanying critical thinking guide, originally designed for classroom discussion but easily adapted for at-home conversations and distance learning assignments.

“The Harbor was designed to stimulate real conversations, whether that’s in a classroom, on a campus, or now in living rooms and at dinner tables,” said Smith. “The topics we cover on the show are especially relevant in these times when we all need to be coming together, however we can.”

Episodes of The Harbor by Jostens™ are available at jostensrenaissance.com, using the case-sensitive username and password JOSTENS.

For educators, Jostens will be providing yearbook curriculum previously available only to its customers for any yearbook instructor across the country. Content includes the company’s 7-Minute Starters, which are complete lesson plans that focus on activities aligned to national standards, ISTE standards and 21st Century Skills.

“There is something in the Jostens curriculum that can answer virtually every question you can think of,” said yearbook instructor Jo Powell of Pine Creek High School, CO. “Whether it's a 7-Minute Starter, a whole lesson, or something you get in a full curriculum workbook, Jostens curriculum is fully aligned to standards, and is easily adapted to your particular students' needs.”

Jostens available yearbook curriculum and content can be found at yearbookavenue.com/blog.

“Jostens is doing everything we can to support our schools and their students during this time of unprecedented challenge and change,” said Jostens Chief Executive Officer Michael Burgess. “From working with local administrators to preserve their traditions, to releasing this kind of valuable content for all students and teachers to access, we are committed to helping schools get through this challenging period to emerge even stronger.”

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Jeff Peterson JOSTENS 952.830.3348 jeff.peterson@jostens.com



