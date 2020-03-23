Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One on One With Veeva CFO - Charts the course to $3 billion in revenue and beyond

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message: Veeva sees strength and momentum in the business that is creating a lot of confidence around its $3 billion target for 2025. The Veeva Vault offerings are a tech platform that is underpinning a set of purpose-built apps that create a massive amount of efficiency for their customers.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Veeva Systems .

Read: One on One Interview with Veeva Systems’ CFO Tim Cabral





