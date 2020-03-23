Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2020

Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Industry

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Vadaxx Energy

Nexus Fuels

Plastic2Oil

Agilyx

MK Aromatics Limited

Northwood Exploration Israel Limited

RES POLYFLOW

Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Niutech

Agile Process Chemicals LLP

PLASTIC ENERGY

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Diesel

Gasoline

Others



Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Chemical Plant

Waste Treatment Plant

Others



Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Industry

Figure Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil

Table Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

....

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Vadaxx Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Vadaxx Energy Profile

Table Vadaxx Energy Overview List

4.1.2 Vadaxx Energy Products & Services

4.1.3 Vadaxx Energy Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vadaxx Energy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Nexus Fuels (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Nexus Fuels Profile

Table Nexus Fuels Overview List

4.2.2 Nexus Fuels Products & Services

4.2.3 Nexus Fuels Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nexus Fuels (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Plastic2Oil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Plastic2Oil Profile

Table Plastic2Oil Overview List

4.3.2 Plastic2Oil Products & Services

4.3.3 Plastic2Oil Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Plastic2Oil (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Agilyx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Agilyx Profile

Table Agilyx Overview List

4.4.2 Agilyx Products & Services

4.4.3 Agilyx Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Agilyx (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 MK Aromatics Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 MK Aromatics Limited Profile

Table MK Aromatics Limited Overview List

4.5.2 MK Aromatics Limited Products & Services

4.5.3 MK Aromatics Limited Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MK Aromatics Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Northwood Exploration Israel Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Northwood Exploration Israel Limited Profile

Table Northwood Exploration Israel Limited Overview List

4.6.2 Northwood Exploration Israel Limited Products & Services

4.6.3 Northwood Exploration Israel Limited Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Northwood Exploration Israel Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 RES POLYFLOW (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 OMV Aktiengesellschaft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Niutech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Agile Process Chemicals LLP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 PLASTIC ENERGY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Continued...

