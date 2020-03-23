Sparkle Wash Starts Sanitization Service in Snohomish and North King County

Sparkle Wash is a pressure washing company, but is now offering sanitization services based on public demand.

LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkle Wash Puget Sound is now offering soft sanitization services . The Lynnwood pressure washing company added the new service based upon local demand.Sparkle Wash Puget Sound is based out of Lynnwood, WA and services all of Snohomish and North King County. With their partners, they can service all of the greater Puget Sound area. The company has over 55 years of experience in the industry.They're aiming the new offering primarily at retailers and grocers, and can come out nightly to fully disinfect all shopping carts with their bleach-based sanitizers for around $100 per night. The service protects both the customers and the employees who regularly handle the carts.Owner James Pace made the following statement: "While maintaining a clean and pleasant looking exterior to your buildings has always been our number one priority here at Sparkle Wash Puget Sound, we have always been equally involved in sanitizing buildings and other surfaces that we have been charged with cleaning. It is becoming ever more important to maintain a sanitary environment, both at home and in public. For this reason, Sparkle Wash offers sanitization services in addition to our normal power washing and enterprise cleaning solutions. Based on CDC guidelines, we use a bleach-based solution to effectively eliminate germs."Interested grocers and retailers are urged to contact Sparkle Wash Puget Sound at 425-220-7505 or via their website, sparklewash.com/pugetsound/



