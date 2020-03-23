Quad M Solutions, Inc. (MMMMD:OTC) Subsidiary, PrimeAxess Inc.’s joint venture with Infiniti HR Inc. is dramatically benefiting from its inherent focus on Telehealth and Telemedicine

Sales Rapidly Accelerating

/EIN News/ -- TOM'S RIVER, N.J., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infiniti HR Inc. is one of the largest Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) in the U.S. Infiniti is a co-employer of over 70,000 employees, with its business concentration in the Franchisor space. Quad M Solutions, Inc operates a JV with Infiniti HR, Inc., where Infiniti co-employees will migrate onto the major medical insurance and benefits platforms of Quad M Solution’s two subsidiaries, OpenAxess Inc. and PrimeAxess Inc. Each co-employee represents $800-$1000 of revenue with approximately $200 per employee of operating margin/profit for Quad M Solutions, Inc.



The PrimeAxess and OpenAxess health plan programs utilize various telemedicine technology platforms ranging from tele-mental health, tele -physical therapy, tele-physician. We believe that this makes our health plans among the few health plans to have the capacity to handle the current surge in demand for these services caused by the Pandemic. Infiniti notes that tele-products are a critical marketing advantage for their PEO business, which will boost revenue for both Infiniti and the JV.

The JV will soon start to target over 500,000 franchisee employees of the franchisor customer base. Pat Dileo, CEO of Quad M (MMMMD: OTC), said, “With Infiniti’s brand and national marketing efforts and our concentration on state-of-the-art telemedicine platforms combined with our major medical health plans, we believe we will rapidly grow market share in the PEO industry. Quad M is currently ramping up its revenues and earnings as each employee life is added to our programs. We estimate that the bulk of Infiniti’s lives will be migrated within the year. Our projected revenues should approach $70 million/month with approximately $14 million/month in gross profits/earnings when that occurs. This does not include other sales verticals contemplated from Infiniti’s new sales, or Quad M sales. We believe we can pay our tele-physicians the highest reimbursements in the industry and plan to offer an innovative shared physician reimbursement program for achieving measurable (value-based) mental health and physical therapy outcomes.”

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information:

Pat Dileo

CEO, Chairman, Quad M Solutions, Inc.

732-423-5520

844-NuAxess



