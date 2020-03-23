Conversion Labs Donates 10,000 Bottles of Beta Glucan Immune Support Supplement to Healthcare Workers, First Line Responders, and COVID-19 Patients

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, is demonstrating its support for those leading the fight against COVID-19 and those diagnosed with the virus by giving away 10,000 bottles of its INR Wellness MD Beta Glucan .



Beta glucan is a natural immune support prebiotic that has been researched in more than 8 , 5 00 clinical studies . The clinical results strongly suggest that beta glucans can play a powerful role in modulating the human immune system, supporting multiple system elements like macrophages, neutrophils, and other natural killer cells. These are all key elements of the complement immune system, the body’s first line of defense against viral and bacterial infection.

In addition to killing foreign invaders, the complement immune system plays an important role in regulating inflammation. This is important to anyone infected with COVID-19, as its virulence is strongly connected to an overactive inflammatory response in the form of a cytokine storm. It can lead to severe lung damage and even death.



Beta glucan is a polysaccharide that is classified as an immuno-modulator. It is believed to help regulate the immune system and allows it to respond as efficiently as possible. In this way, it supports a strong immune response and may reduce inflammatory reaction.

“The immune system is central to health and well-being, as it affects every other part of the human body,” noted Joseph DiTrolio, M.D., a professor of surgery, and member of Conversion Labs’ medical advisory board and board of directors. “The stronger your immune system, the better your body can cope with toxic events it may encounter, like viral attacks. Given my many years of research related to the efficacy of beta glucan, I believe it can have a very positive impact on the human immune system.”

While clinical studies have yet to be conducted to show that beta glucan can affect outcomes associated with contracting the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, given the extensive body of research that demonstrates how beta glucan can support the immune system, those infected with COVID-19 or at high risk for infection could potentially benefit from taking this natural superfood.

“In the absence of any known prophylactic or cure for COVID-19, we all must do our part to help protect those on the front lines of treating this disease as well as help those who’ve contracted it,” commented Conversion Labs co-founder and CEO, Justin Schreiber. “Given beta glucan’s excellent safety profile and health advantages as established by extensive clinical studies, anyone already diagnosed with or at high risk of contracting COVID-19 stands to benefit by using this immune support supplement.”

“We are making it available free of charge to express our appreciation and gratitude for those brave men and women who are making great sacrifices as they help those in need. By also providing this free to COVID-19 patients, we hope to create better outcomes and lighten the load for our healthcare providers and first responders.”

INR Wellness MD Beta Glucan can be ordered online today from inrwellness.com and shipped free of charge to confirmed healthcare workers, first line responders, and COVID-19 patients. For all other consumers, Conversion Labs is offering the product at a 50% discount for the next month while supplies last.

About Joseph DiTrolio, M.D.

Dr. DiTrolio is a senior professor of surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He is presently chairman of the Department of Urology at Hackensack University Medical Center, Mountainside Campus. He also currently serves as chief medical officer of Thread Bioscience, a developer of CultureStat, a rapid test for the presence of infectious bacteriuria. He earlier served as chairman of Urology at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. DiTrolio has been working with the East Orange Veterans Administration since 1979, and is currently involved with compensation and dispensation for nuclear, biological and chemical warfare as it relates to the urological system.

He has spent the last decade studying the immune supporting characteristics of beta glucan and has conducted clinical studies that have found positive evidence of the benefits of beta glucan in prostate cancer patients. He has presented over 100 papers and published numerous domestic and international articles.

Dr. DiTrolio is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology, AOA Honor Society. He is well respected in the urology community for innovative techniques and is the holder of several patents. He was the founding editor-in-chief of Alumni Focus New Jersey Medical School, and executive founding editor of The Journal of Medicine of New Jersey.

He is a member of The American Urological Association, American Medical Association, New Jersey Medical Society, The Endourological Society, and European Urological Association, and is the founding member of The Society of Urological Robotic Surgeons.

Dr. DiTrolio graduated from University of Richmond with a B.Sc. in Biology and attended the Universite’ de Paris, Sorbonne where he received an A.B. in French. He received his M.D. from New Jersey Medical School and completed his Urology training at New Jersey Medical School.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. is a health and wellness focused e-commerce company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company’s portfolio of brands includes proprietary over-the-counter products and prescription medications. It also provides online, virtual physician consultations to consumers in 49 states. To learn more, please visit ConversionLabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, our current reports on Form 8-K.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Conversion Labs

Juan Manuel Piñeiro Dagnery

CFO

Email Contact

Conversion Labs Investor & Media Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.