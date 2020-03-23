Emmaus Life Sciences to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 26th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, today announced that Dr. Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Sherwood, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 26th.



DATE: March 26, 2020

TIME: 11:00am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/032620LSIF

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com .

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. Its FDA-approved Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder) is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com .

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Joseph (Jay) C. Sherwood III

Chief Financial Officer

(310) 214-0065, Ext. 3005

jsherwood@emmauslifesciences.com

Life Sciences Investor Forum

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

(212) 220-2221

johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com



