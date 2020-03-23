AMERICAN NORTEL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES OVER 100,000 MAPS

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Nortel Communications, Inc. (ARTM) announces that Newborhood.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Nortel Communications, Inc. now has over 100,000 interactive maps to assist prospective movers. These maps give detailed locations of necessary stores in over 12,000 cities in the United States, as well as specific neighborhood information that is helpful to the prospective mover. The proprietary software delivering these maps makes newborhood.com one of the largest online moving guides in America.



“We are excited about being able to expand the maps and information provided on our Newborhood.com site for people relocating in the United States. We will be providing large national retailers, banks, and food chains the opportunity to make use of our maps. Our focus continues to be a moving guide for the thirty million people who move each year in the U.S.,” said Bill Williams, CEO of American Nortel Communications, Inc.

About Newborhood.com:

Newborhood is the first end-to-end moving solution that personally guides an individual through the difficult moving process. The proprietary software delivers a personalized and interactive moving guide that is uniquely tailored to an individual’s specific moving needs.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

CONTACT:

AMERICAN NORTEL COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Bill Williams 214.534.2615

bwilliams@americannortel.com







